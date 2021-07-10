Jesus Christ, Paul Verhoeven! Lesbian Nuns and Racy Convent Sex Make ‘Benedetta’ the Talk of Cannes (Di sabato 10 luglio 2021) Racy sex in a Convent? Explicit dreams about Jesus Christ? A coming-of-age Lesbian love story? Paul Verhoeven’s “Benedetta” featured all that and more, leaving its premiere audience at the Cannes Film Festival searching for words to describe the movie they’d just seen. But in the end, the French approved. The period drama screened on Friday night at the 74th annual Cannes, where it was showered with a robust five-minute standing ovation. The foreign-language movie — loosely adapted from the book “Immodest Acts: The Life of a Lesbian Nun ...Leggi su cityroma
Festival di Ravello: il musical cult Jesus Christ Superstar compie 50 anni e Bollani lo reinterpreta alla sua maniera
Una serpe in senoPlaylist Goldfinger - Shirley Bassey The Last Supper da Jesus Christ Superstar Poison - Alice Cooper Broken Sleep - Agnes Obel
Musart Festival 2021: programma completo e infoMercoledì 21 luglio spazio a Stefano Bollani e alle sue "Piano Variations on Jesus Christ Superstar", progetto in cui il pianista toscano rilegge il celebre musical in versione strumentale, ...
Festival di Ravello: il musical cult Jesus Christ Superstar compie 50 anni e Bollani lo reinterpreta alla sua manieraIl suo ritorno a Ravello ha subito fatto da spartiacque. Tra quelli che del calcio chissene e tra i tifosi/amateur di quel genio della tastiera. Una Grande Prima degna del palcoscenico di Villa Rufolo ...
EstEstate Festival: tutti gli appuntamenti per l’estate in scena ad EsteDal 23 agosto al 2 settembre, 7 eventi straordinari tra concerti e spettacoli di cabaret nel luogo simbolo di Este: il Castello Carrarese.
