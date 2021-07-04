Assiderate sul Monte Rosa: Due donne morte bloccate dal maltempoJacob Clynick moure a 13 anni dopo la seconda dose di Pfizer Evoluzione e Prospettive del Fintech in ItaliaPosizioni Aperte : un ottimo strumento per la tua ricerca di lavoro Pressione bassa: consigli e rimedi per affrontare l’estateLe startup innovative: cosa sono, regime e attivitàAl Bano Carrisi : l'ultimo doloroso stop a Budapest Covid- 19 Variante Delta : Il contagio avviene in 5-10 secondiOmicidio di Chiara Gualzetti : La ragazza trovata morta a Monteveglio ...Smart home, il mercato italiano oltre il miliardo nel 2023Ultime Blog

Dominikos Ignatiadis on His Intimate Journey on the Trail of the ‘German With the Bicycle’

Dominikos Ignatiadis
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a cityroma©
Dominikos Ignatiadis was just 16 years old when his mother, Gabriela, left his family, a fact that ...

zazoom
Commenta
Dominikos Ignatiadis on His Intimate Journey on the Trail of the ‘German With the Bicycle’ (Di domenica 4 luglio 2021) Dominikos Ignatiadis was just 16 years old when his mother, Gabriela, left his family, a fact that has haunted him for much of his adult life. After her death, he embarked on an Intimate Journey into the past, using her diary, her letters, and the recollections of her family and friends to try to unravel the mystery of her life. “Gabriela – The German With the Bicycle” is Ignatiadis’ deeply personal account of trying to make peace With his mother. The story of a woman born in postwar Germany who had an overwhelming need to live, love, and matter, the film had its world ...
Leggi su cityroma
Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Dominikos Ignatiadis

Dominikos Ignatiadis on His Intimate Journey on the Trail of the 'German With the Bicycle'

Spread the love Dominikos Ignatiadis was just 16 years old when his mother, Gabriela, left his family, a fact that has haunted him for much of his adult life. After her death, he embarked on an intimate journey into ...
Il 23° Festival del documentario di Salonicco annuncia la sua selezione  News - Cineuropa
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Dominikos Ignatiadis
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Dominikos Ignatiadis Dominikos Ignatiadis Intimate Journey Trail