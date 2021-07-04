Dominikos Ignatiadis on His Intimate Journey on the Trail of the ‘German With the Bicycle’ (Di domenica 4 luglio 2021) Dominikos Ignatiadis was just 16 years old when his mother, Gabriela, left his family, a fact that has haunted him for much of his adult life. After her death, he embarked on an Intimate Journey into the past, using her diary, her letters, and the recollections of her family and friends to try to unravel the mystery of her life. “Gabriela – The German With the Bicycle” is Ignatiadis’ deeply personal account of trying to make peace With his mother. The story of a woman born in postwar Germany who had an overwhelming need to live, love, and matter, the film had its world ...Leggi su cityroma
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Dominikos Ignatiadis
Dominikos Ignatiadis on His Intimate Journey on the Trail of the 'German With the Bicycle'Spread the love Dominikos Ignatiadis was just 16 years old when his mother, Gabriela, left his family, a fact that has haunted him for much of his adult life. After her death, he embarked on an intimate journey into ...
Il 23° Festival del documentario di Salonicco annuncia la sua selezione News - Cineuropa
Dominikos IgnatiadisSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Dominikos Ignatiadis