Inspur Releases Liquid Cooled AI Server With NVIDIA A100 GPUs at ISC High Performance Digital 2021 (Di lunedì 28 giugno 2021) SAN JOSE, Calif.-(BUSINESS WIRE)- #AI -Today at ISC High Performance 2021 Digital , the event for High Performance computing, machine learning , and data analytics, Inspur Information, a leading IT ...Leggi su 01net
Inspur Releases Liquid Cooled AI Server With NVIDIA A100 GPUs at ISC High Performance Digital 2021About Inspur Information Inspur Electronic Information Industry Co., LTD is a leading provider of data center infrastructure, cloud computing, and AI solutions, ranking among the world's top 3 server ...
