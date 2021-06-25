The Last of Us Part 2 sotto il cielo di Van Gogh nella fanart ispirata a La Notte Stellata (Di venerdì 25 giugno 2021) The Last of Us Part 2 ha appena celebrato il suo primo compleanno, festeggiato da Sony con un drop di merchandising nuovo di zecca, che comprende anche il doppio vinile della soundtrack del gioco. Come sappiamo, i fan sono ancora innamorati del gioco che ha segnato un'intera generazione di console, così come coloro che l'hanno giocato. I fan dimostrano spesso il loro amore per The Last of Us creando fanart, e Naughty Dog spesso decide di ritwittarle o di pubblicarle per ringraziarli. Proprio oggi Naughty Dog ha ripubblicato un'illustrazione di Seattle, dove si svolge The Last of Us Part ...Leggi su eurogamer
Advertising
acmilan : ? Best Goal of the 2020/21 Season ?? The last quarter-final: pick your favourite between @RafaeLeao7's record goal… - acmilan : Save the best for last: what’s better than the Suma-cam from the last game of the season? ????? Available in full on… - acaroltothemoon : aqui é the last time supremacy - rematto83 : @rematto83's account is temporarily unavailable because it violates the Twitter Media Policy. Learn more. - uruwaifu : será se ela vai sarrar nele no meio de um solo??? The last two artists in your camera roll are collaborating… -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : The Last
Stati Uniti Grace abounds at Association of US Catholic Priests' meetingChurch" had been chosen 18 months previously, but last year's meeting was canceled due to the pandemic. Our bishops made it even more timely with their own meeting last week. More than a hundred ...
Space Jam: New Legends, le nuove immagini delle scene ispirate a Matrix, Mad Max, Batman e Austin Powers... Akin McKenzie (When They See Us per Netflix) e Clint Wallace (l'imminente Eternals), il montatore Bob Ducsay (Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Star Wars Episode VIII - The Last Jedi) e la costumista ...
The Last of Us Part 2 incontra Van Gogh in questa illustrazione fan made Everyeye Videogiochi
The Last of Us Part II, le migliori foto per l’anniversario vi lasceranno stupefattiPlayStation ha approfittato del primo anniversario di The Last of Us Part II per dare il via a un contest fotografico davvero sorprendente.
The Last of Us Part 2 incontra Van Gogh in questa illustrazione fan madeUna fan di The Last of Us Part 2 ha realizzato una stupenda illustrazione frutto del mashup con uno dei dipinti più famosi della storia.
The LastSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : The Last