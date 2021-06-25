The Last of Us Part 2 sotto il cielo di Van Gogh nella fanart ispirata a La Notte Stellata (Di venerdì 25 giugno 2021) The Last of Us Part 2 ha appena celebrato il suo primo compleanno, festeggiato da Sony con un drop di merchandising nuovo di zecca, che comprende anche il doppio vinile della soundtrack del gioco. Come sappiamo, i fan sono ancora innamorati del gioco che ha segnato un'intera generazione di console, così come coloro che l'hanno giocato. I fan dimostrano spesso il loro amore per The Last of Us creando fanart, e Naughty Dog spesso decide di ritwittarle o di pubblicarle per ringraziarli. Proprio oggi Naughty Dog ha ripubblicato un'illustrazione di Seattle, dove si svolge The Last of Us Part ... Leggi su eurogamer (Di venerdì 25 giugno 2021) Theof Us2 ha appena celebrato il suo primo compleanno, festeggiato da Sony con un drop di merchandising nuovo di zecca, che comprende anche il doppio vinile della soundtrack del gioco. Come sappiamo, i fan sono ancora innamorati del gioco che ha segnato un'intera generazione di console, così come coloro che l'hanno giocato. I fan dimostrano spesso il loro amore per Theof Us creando, e Naughty Dog spesso decide di ritwittarle o di pubblicarle per ringraziarli. Proprio oggi Naughty Dog ha ripubblicato un'illustrazione di Seattle, dove si svolge Theof Us...

Advertising

acmilan : ? Best Goal of the 2020/21 Season ?? The last quarter-final: pick your favourite between @RafaeLeao7's record goal… - acmilan : Save the best for last: what’s better than the Suma-cam from the last game of the season? ????? Available in full on… - acaroltothemoon : aqui é the last time supremacy - rematto83 : @rematto83's account is temporarily unavailable because it violates the Twitter Media Policy. Learn more. - uruwaifu : será se ela vai sarrar nele no meio de um solo??? The last two artists in your camera roll are collaborating… -