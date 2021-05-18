Sigmax.io introduces an innovative trading bot that simplifies arbitrage trading (Di martedì 18 maggio 2021) SHOEBURY, England, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/
As the global outlook for Cryptocurrency and traditional forex continues to prove hard to predict, arbitrage trading is increasingly being used by both novice and experienced Altcoin & Bitcoin traders alike to help mitigate transaction exposure and boost profits. Introducing Sigmax.io - the innovative arbitrage Bot arbitrage trading is a widely used strategy to buy low and sell high on global currency exchanges, and with the potential to make strong returns is a popular tool across the market. In the past, traders had to have a detailed knowledge of not only the exchange and fees structures but also API's in order to place successful trades. that is until now. The Bot ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
