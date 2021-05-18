Discovery Life Sciences Acquires Targos To Create Market - Leading Global Tissue Biomarker Services (Di martedì 18 maggio 2021) ... AND PRODUCT LAUNCH HUNTSVILLE, Ala., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - - Discovery Life Sciences™ (Discovery), the biospecimen and Biomarker specialists™, announced today that it has acquired ...Leggi su adnkronos
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Discovery Life
Discovery Life Sciences Acquires Targos To Create Market - Leading Global Tissue Biomarker Services... CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT, AND PRODUCT LAUNCH HUNTSVILLE, Ala., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - - Discovery Life Sciences™ (Discovery), the biospecimen and biomarker specialists™, announced today ...
Eurofins Discovery Launches Human Immune Models for COVID - 19 New Therapeutic Discovery or Repurposing...for Life. Eurofins is the global leader in food, environment, and pharmaceutical product testing. It is also one of the market leaders in testing and laboratory services for genomics, discovery ...
Discovery Life Sciences Becomes the Global Market Leader in Biospecimens with the Acquisition of Europe-based East West Biopharma Padova News
Discovery Life Sciences Acquires Targos To Create Market-Leading Global Tissue Biomarker ServicesDISCOVERY EXPANDS CAPABILITIES WITH ADDITION OF LEADING EUROPEAN SERVICE PROVIDER TO SUPPORT TISSUE BIOMARKER PROGRAMS FOR RESEARCH, CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT, ...
Eurofins Discovery Launches Human Immune Models for COVID-19 New Therapeutic Discovery or RepurposingST. CHARLES, Mo., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eurofins Discovery, the market leader in pharmacology services and drug discovery products with over forty ...
Discovery LifeSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Discovery Life