Hublot Launches Its First NFT With the Big Bang E UEFA EURO 2020™

NYON, Switzerland, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hublot is celebrating its association With the UEFA ...

Hublot Launches Its First NFT With the Big Bang E UEFA EURO 2020™ NYON, Switzerland, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/

Hublot is celebrating its association With the UEFA EURO 2020™ tournament by presenting a dazzling array of new releases, including the official watch of the UEFA EURO 2020™ EUROpean Championship – the Big Bang e connected watch – as well as a brand-new podcast featuring interviews With the greatest sporting icons, topped off With an NFT for the First two hundred customers to purchase the watch. Hublot Loves Football! There are just 30 days to go before UEFA EURO 2020™ kicks off! Fans around the world are delighted to finally follow this competition, ...
