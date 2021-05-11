Amazon Gaming Week: fino a 400 euro di sconto sull’acquisto dei ...HOTEL TRANSYLVANIA: AVVENTURE DA PAURA ARRIVA SU CONSOLE E PCOpen Country: novità in un gameplay trailerXiaomi Mi 11 5G RecensioneXbox Game Pass aiuta i gamer italiani a rimanere in contattoMascherine e Ambiente : Quale Soluzione?La compagnia del cigno 2 : Lorenzo violento con Barbara, avrei voluto ...Festa della Mamma 2021 Frasi di Auguri da inviare e condividere su ...Esenzione Canone Rai 2021 per Locali Pubblici e Bar Come trasformale il monitor in uno schermo touch screen

Nayax Announces the Pricing of its Initial Public Offering

HERZLIYA, Israel, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nayax Ltd. (Nayax) announced today the Pricing of ...

Nayax Announces the Pricing of its Initial Public Offering

Nayax Ltd. ("Nayax") announced today the Pricing of its global Initial Public Offering of 63,500,000 ordinary shares at a price per share of ILS 10.50 (approx. USD 3.25). The Offering comprises 44,000,000 ordinary shares by Nayax and an aggregate of 19,500,000 ordinary shares by three existing shareholders (the "Selling Shareholders"). In addition, Nayax has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 9,525,000 ordinary shares from Nayax, at the Initial Public Offering price. Nayax intends to use the net proceeds of approximately ILS 430 million (approximately USD 132 million) ...
ABOUT NAYAX Nayax offers a complete cashless payment solution, telemetry, management suite and consumer engagement tools to retailers, including unattended retail. Nayax' features help operators ...

ABOUT NAYAX Nayax offers a complete cashless solution including telemetry, management suite and consumer engagement tools to retailers, including unattended retail. Nayax' features help operators ...
