All new release of Arria NLG for Tableau 3 0 includes natural language generation wizard-like Apps and NLQ platform called Arria Answers

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 6 maggio 2021)3.0 enhances the existing out-of-the-box experience with a growing set of pre-built analyses for user-configurable narratives, and an embedded chatthat allows you to query data – all with no coding required. MORRISTOWN, N.J., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/NLG today announced the latestof their advanceddashboard extension, delivering augmented self-service analytics for immediate data understanding. This latestof's NLG technology provides a redesigned out-of-the box experience with an expanded set of pre-built analyses that instantly generate contextualized written summaries describing the insights within dashboard visuals and any of the underlying data. Critical information that ...