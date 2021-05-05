Woody Allen Rifkin’s Festival ... Non sono finito, il mio prossimo ...Necromunda: Hired Gun nuovo Gameplay TrailerAggiornamento di Hearthstone 20.2 disponibileLupoFiumeLeggenda : è uscito il nuovo singolo Chanson d’Amour Torna la promozione Cashback sui prodotti di Digital Imaging di SonyLegends of Runeterra: arrivano i Custodi dell'AnticoProject CARS 3: l'ultimo DLC “Electric Pack” è ora disponibileCarriera militare, un percorso di vita e formazioneBungie: la stagione del TecnoSimbionte inizia l'11 maggioWonder Boy: Asha in Monster World - Uscita il 28 maggio su PS4/Switch

Malls to protest weekend COVID closure next Tuesday

MILAN, MAY 5 - The outlets of all of Italy's shopping Malls will demonstrate next Tuesday against the ...

MILAN, MAY 5 - The outlets of all of Italy's shopping malls will demonstrate next Tuesday against the weekend closure of their activities to stem COVID-19, sources said Wednesday. Some 30,000 shops an ...
