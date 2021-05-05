Malls to protest weekend COVID closure next Tuesday (Di mercoledì 5 maggio 2021) MILAN, MAY 5 - The outlets of all of Italy's shopping Malls will demonstrate next Tuesday against the weekend closure of their activities to stem COVID - 19, sources said Wednesday. Some 30,000 shops ...Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno
