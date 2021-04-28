Windsor Brokers Announces Record-High Results For 2020 Despite COVID-19 Pandemic. (Di mercoledì 28 aprile 2021) - LIMASSOL, Cyprus, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/
One of the top financial investment firms of the FX industry, Windsor Brokers, has announced that operations in 2020 were Highly successful according to recent financial Results, Despite worldwide challenges faced due to the COVID Pandemic. The Company announced a successful year based on several increases in key performance indicators; an increase of 68% in volume in 2020 compared to 2019. Moreover, comparing 2020 with 2019, a jump of 148% was marked in newly funded accounts, over 65% in deposits and more than 120% in total active accounts. This significant achievement was realized thanks to several important factors that altogether, enhanced business performance ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
