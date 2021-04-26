Sony ha annunciato il nuovo State of Play SnowRunner arriverà su Nintendo Switch a maggioAQL PUNTA SULLA NITIDEZZA DEL SUONO CON ESCAPE E KYMAOscar 2021, miglior film è Nomadland : Migliori attori McDormand e ...Schianto frontale a Caposile : Carlo Simonetto muore a 23 anniMazzette ai boss : arrestati giudice e avvocato!Sabrina Soster : La piccola Ylenia vuole solo sua mammaChi è Frida Bollani con il papà Stefano in TvVALORANT | Arriva l'Atto III dell'Episodio 2SCARLET NEXUS - nuovi gameplay

China•Shaoxing Wanmu Qianyi Global Innovation Competition is officially launched

SHAOXING, China, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 2021 China•Shaoxing Wanmu Qianyi Global Innovation ...

zazoom
Commenta
China•Shaoxing "Wanmu Qianyi" Global Innovation Competition is officially launched (Di lunedì 26 aprile 2021) SHAOXING, China, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/

2021 China•Shaoxing "Wanmu Qianyi" Global Innovation Competition is now open for registration, which is organized by the CPC Shaoxing Municipal Committee, Shaoxing Municipal Government and Bureau of Shaoxing Municipal Human Resources and Social Security, and undertaken by Haijiao Technology. Overseas talents are sincerely invited to participate in the Competition. The Competition will provide talents docking and entry opportunities with more than 100 well-known enterprises. At the same time, generous bonuses and subsidies are provided, and winners can receive a cash award of up to 50,000 CNY and a salary allowance of 5 million CNY. Registration has started. Please fill in the application form and submit ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : China•Shaoxing Wanmu
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : China•Shaoxing Wanmu China•Shaoxing Wanmu Qianyi Global Innovation