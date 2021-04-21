Belkin Announces Secure Holder for Apple AirTag (Di mercoledì 21 aprile 2021) Coming Soon to Belkin.com, Apple.com, and Apple Stores LOS ANGELES, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/
?Belkin, ?a global consumer electronics leader, today introduces the Belkin Secure Holder, a convenient and Secure way of attaching Apple's new AirTag to your important belongings. AirTag is a small and lightweight accessory that taps into the global Find My network to enable iPhone users to keep track of and find items using Apple's Find My app, all with privacy and security built-in. The Belkin Secure Holder is the newest addition to the company's portfolio of accessories designed exclusively for Apple products. ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
