Ascend presents expanded portfolio, local production and technical resources at Chinaplas (Di mercoledì 14 aprile 2021) HOUSTON, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Ascend Performance Materials returns to Asia's biggest plastics trade show after investments in local manufacturing and an innovation center in Suzhou, China, and an expanded product portfolio, including products beyond polyamide 66. In 2020 and early 2021, Ascend purchased its compounding facility in Suzhou, two Italian manufacturers specializing in PA66, PA6 and masterbatches, and a French company specialized in flame-retardant compounds. The company also launched its HiDura™ long-chain polyamides and Acteev™ antimicrobial plastics, fibers and fabrics. With its expanded portfolio and manufacturing footprint, Ascend aims to fully serve the growing e-mobility, electrical and electronics, and consumer segments. ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
