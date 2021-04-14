Stop AstraZeneca in Danimarca : Sviene in diretta tv - VideoCoronavirus crescono contagi a16.168 e 469 vittime : In arrivo 7 mln ...Nintendo - INDIE WORLDGETSUFUMADEN: UNDYING MOON IN ARRIVO SU STEAMPrivate Division e Roll7 annunciano OlliOlli WorldRainbow Six Siege: in arrivo un Pack a tema Rick and MortyBrawlhalla: Reno il Cacciatore di Taglie Ora DisponibileGTC 2021: Unity ora supporta NVIDIA DLSSIntelligenza Artificiale e Machine Learning al servizio di tutti i ...Mass Effect Legendary Edition – Bioware illustra i miglioramenti ...

Ascend presents expanded portfolio | local production and technical resources at Chinaplas

HOUSTON, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascend Performance Materials returns to Asia's biggest plastics ...

Ascend presents expanded portfolio, local production and technical resources at Chinaplas (Di mercoledì 14 aprile 2021) HOUSTON, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/

 Ascend Performance Materials returns to Asia's biggest plastics trade show after investments in local manufacturing and an innovation center in Suzhou, China, and an expanded product portfolio, including products beyond polyamide 66. In 2020 and early 2021, Ascend purchased its compounding facility in Suzhou, two Italian manufacturers specializing in PA66, PA6 and masterbatches, and a French company specialized in flame-retardant compounds. The company also launched its HiDura™ long-chain polyamides and Acteev™ antimicrobial plastics, fibers and fabrics. With its expanded portfolio and manufacturing footprint, Ascend aims to fully serve the growing e-mobility, electrical and electronics, and consumer segments. ...
