MotoGP, Viñales: 'The harmony is different with Crutchlow in Yamaha' (Di martedì 30 marzo 2021) It had been a long while since I felt the kind of potential I had today (race day) , that Yamaha DNA' , explained Viñales after the race. 'I felt I was able to make a big difference by ...Leggi su motosprint.corrieredellosport
MotoGP, Viñales: 'The harmony is different with Crutchlow in Yamaha'Translated by Heather Watson MotoGP, Viñales appears calmer without Rossi in the Yamaha garage
Qatar, Viñales e la Yamaha a bersaglio Ottima terza posizione per BagnaiaLosail (Qatar) Lo spagnolo Maverick Viñales su Yamaha ha vinto il Gp del Qatar di MotoGp, prima prova del mondiale di motociclismo della stagione 2021. Beffato sul traguardo Francesco Bagnaia che dopo ...
MotoGP Doha (Qatar) 2021: tutti gli orari per seguire il 2° GP della stagioneMotoGP Doha 2021: Orari e programmazione TV del GP Qatar, 2° round del Motomondiale, dirette su Sky e DAZN, differite su TV8.
