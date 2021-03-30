Covid, l’OMS : Ecco come è nato il virusLa scuola riapre nel Lazio, ma per alcuni comuni noPetrolio e influenza sulle borse, cosa potrebbe cambiare entro il 2025Covid19 contratto nelle RSA: i famigliari delle vittime hanno diritto ...EA ANNUNCIA SPORTS PGA TOUR NEXT- GENDOOM 3: VR Edition ora disponibile Xiaomi presenta i nuovi Mi 11 Lite/5G/11i/UltraPresentata la Mi Smart Band 6Crash Bandicoot On the Run Recensione AndroidKingston Digital presenta il drive a stato solido PCIe NVMe NV1

AWE2021: Haier Revolutionizes the Home Appliance Sector with Solutions for the Whole Home, Moving Beyond the Traditional Product Line - up (Di martedì 30 marzo 2021) Traditional Home Appliances cannot fulfill the expectations of today's Home dwellers " only ... Haier Smart Home is at the vanguard of a revolution in the concept of what it means to furnish and ...
Through ecological empowerment, Haier Smart Home provides the occupants of a home with the ... AWE2021 is not only the first major exhibition since the beginning of the year, but also a watershed event ...

With its exhibition area extended to 150,000 square meters, AWE2021 brought together nearly a ... Hitachi, Philips, Laurastar, 3M, Pentair, Westinghouse and Shark, domestic big names such as Haier, ...
SHANGHAI, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AWE2021 was held in Shanghai from March 23 to 25, 2021. With the pandemic still gripping a good part of the ...

BEIJING, March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Appliance & Electronics World Expo 2021 (AWE2021), with the theme of "Smartize the Future", came to a close ...
