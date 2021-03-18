Where the Heart Leads è un viaggio surreale in una vita piena zeppa di scelte dagli sviluppatori di ReCore (Di giovedì 18 marzo 2021) Armature Studio, sviluppatore di ReCore e Batman: Arkham Origins Blackgate, porterà la sua surreale avventura narrativa Where the Heart Leads su PlayStation il 13 luglio. Where the Heart Leads racconta la storia di Whit Anderson, che, in una notte tempestosa, cade in un'enorme voragine mentre tenta di salvare il suo golden retriever Casey. Inaspettatamente, Whit emerge in uno strano mondo in cui frammenti del suo passato, presente e futuro si svelano come in un sogno. Memorie che il protagonista è in grado di modificare, trasformando la sua vita e quella degli altri in un qualcosa di completamente diverso. Le scelte disponibili nei momenti cruciali della vita di Whit formano il nucleo di ... Leggi su eurogamer (Di giovedì 18 marzo 2021) Armature Studio, sviluppatore die Batman: Arkham Origins Blackgate, porterà la suaavventura narrativathesu PlayStation il 13 luglio.theracconta la storia di Whit Anderson, che, in una notte tempestosa, cade in un'enorme voragine mentre tenta di salvare il suo golden retriever Casey. Inaspettatamente, Whit emerge in uno strano mondo in cui frammenti del suo passato, presente e futuro si svelano come in un sogno. Memorie che il protagonista è in grado di modificare, trasformando la suae quella degli altri in un qualcosa di completamente diverso. Ledisponibili nei momenti cruciali delladi Whit formano il nucleo di ...

