GSK Consumer Healthcare Joins Pulpex Paper Bottle Consortium

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 18 marzo 2021) - GSKis exploringbottling for its Wellness and Oral Health brands including Centrum, Sensodyne and parodontax -s are recyclable and 100% PET-free -members Diageo, Unilever and PepsiCo are each developingpackaging for specific brands LONDON, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/Limited is pleased to announce that GSK(GSKCH), one of the world's leading over-the-countercompanies, has joined thepartnerto explore incorporatings into its overall packaging program....