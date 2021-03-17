Wealth Dynamix named as an 'Enabler' in new industry rankings aimed at the fast-changing wealth landscape (Di mercoledì 17 marzo 2021) LONDON, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/
wealth Dynamix, a global leader in client lifecycle management (CLM) solutions, has been given unique recognition in Aperture's inaugural Market Map for its WDX1 solution. wealth Dynamix has been named as an 'Enabler' following assessment of WDX1, which continues to transform client lifecycle management in an industry that depends on deep and impactful relationships. The Swiss headquartered strategy consultancy has launched the Market Map to challenge some of the longer-standing indices. The firm states that its evaluation methodology befits the fast-moving digital age by considering not only technology and business model innovation, but the critical role innovators play in ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
