Man hangs himself after killing wife | mother - in - law

Man kills wife, hangs self near VicenzaVICENZA, FEB 18 - A man killed his wife and then hanged himself in their home near Vicenza on Thursday. Police are treating the case as a murder - suicide. It is not yet clear how the woman was murdered. The incident ...
Man hangs himself after killing wife, mother-in-lawROME, MAR 16 - A 61-year-old man, Antonio Granata, hanged himself from an olive tree with steel wire in countryside near Taranto after murdering his wife and mother-in-law on Monday. Granata killed th ...
