Signs of the Sojourner | il particolare gioco di carte narrativo sta per arrivare anche su console
Signs of the Sojourner è un gioco di carte narrativo incentrato sulle relazioni e sui legami che i ...

Signs of the Sojourner, il particolare gioco di carte narrativo sta per arrivare anche su console (Di venerdì 5 marzo 2021) Signs of the Sojourner è un gioco di carte narrativo incentrato sulle relazioni e sui legami che i giocatori stabiliranno con gli altri. Precedentemente pubblicato su PC, ora il gioco sta per arrivare anche su PlayStation 4 (17 marzo), Nintendo Switch (18 marzo) e Xbox One e Xbox Series X/S (19 marzo). Questa nuova versione del gioco aggiunge anche cinque nuovi personaggi. I nuovi personaggi arriveranno anche su PC Windows e Mac per chi ha già acquistato il gioco su quelle piattaforme. In Signs of the Sojourner, il vostro mazzo è il vostro personaggio, che riflette le vostre esperienze e influisce sulle relazioni. Decidete chi sarà il vostro ...
