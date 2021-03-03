Crash Bandicoot: On the Run arriva su iOS e Android il 25 marzoGUADAGNI DOPPI NELLA VERSIONE ESTREMA DI CACCIA ALL’UOMONoemi Sanremo: Abiti Dieta e MaritoFiglia Di Testo Completo Cazone Loredana Bertè Sanremo 2021Uomini e Donne: Cataldo Coccoli chi è il nuovo corteggiatore di GemmaSanremo: Orietta Berti chi è e perchè è stata inseguita dalla ...Serena Cappello chi è la moglie di Mario DraghiDpcm Draghi, tutto quello che c è da sapereSanremo: Irama non canta stasera. Sostituito da Noemi causa covidApex Legends arriva su Nintendo Switch il 9 marzo

ICHOM and LOGEX sign agreement to accelerate the implementation of value-based healthcare worldwide

LONDON, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Consortium for Health Outcomes Measurement ...

The International Consortium for Health Outcomes Measurement (ICHOM) signs a multi-year agreement with Dutch health analytics company LOGEX to launch the ICHOM Global Benchmarking Platform. The collaboration will provide the healthcare community the first ever platform to benchmark patient outcomes internationally, enabling faster learning and improvements of healthcare across the globe. ICHOM and LOGEX, a leading healthcare and analytics company, will establish the world's first Global Benchmarking Platform using machine-readable versions of ICHOM's Standard Sets. These simplify implementation and reduce the registration burden in clinical ...
