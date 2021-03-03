ICHOM and LOGEX sign agreement to accelerate the implementation of value-based healthcare worldwide

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 3 marzo 2021) LONDON, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/The International Consortium for Health Outcomes Measurement (s a multi-yearwith Dutch health analytics companyto launch theGlobal Benchmarking Platform. The collaboration will provide thecommunity the first ever platform to benchmark patient outcomes internationally, enabling faster learning and improvements ofacross the globe.and, a leadingand analytics company, will establish the world's first Global Benchmarking Platform using machine-readable versions of's Standard Sets. These simplifyand reduce the registration burden in clinical ...