Artmarket com | the Artprice100© index is continuing to grow +405% since 2000

PARIS, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Artprice's blue-chip artists index, the Artprice100©, actually ...

Artmarket.com: the Artprice100© index is continuing to grow... +405% since 2000
PARIS, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/

Artprice's blue-chip artists index, the Artprice100©, actually grew by 1.8% over the past year… a year marked by the almost complete absence of international fairs, but also by the forced transition of galleries and auction houses to a digital modus operandi. And yet… the price of the Art Market's top one hundred artists (by auction turnover) continued to climb, taking its total growth since 2000 to +405%. thierry Ehrmann, President and Founder of Artmarket.com and of its Artprice Department: "The resilience of the Art Market in times of crisis is perfectly illustrated by the evolution of our Top-100 benchmark index. The positive performance oftheArtprice100 ©in 2020, although modest, is extremely reassuring. ...
thierry Ehrmann, President and Founder of Artmarket.com and its Artprice department: "The answer for Art Professionals, Auction Houses, Experts, Galleries, Museums and Collectors is the archives ...

PARIGI, 18 febbraio 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mentre i musei continuano a cercare delle soluzioni per poter di nuovo accogliere i visitatori (anche in piccoli ...

PARIS, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As museums continue seeking solutions to allow them to welcome visitors again (even in small numbers and even if it ...
