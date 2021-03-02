Artmarket.com: the Artprice100© index is continuing to grow... +405% since 2000 (Di martedì 2 marzo 2021) PARIS, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Artprice's blue-chip artists index, the Artprice100©, actually grew by 1.8% over the past year… a year marked by the almost complete absence of international fairs, but also by the forced transition of galleries and auction houses to a digital modus operandi. And yet… the price of the Art Market's top one hundred artists (by auction turnover) continued to climb, taking its total growth since 2000 to +405%. thierry Ehrmann, President and Founder of Artmarket.com and of its Artprice Department: "The resilience of the Art Market in times of crisis is perfectly illustrated by the evolution of our Top-100 benchmark index. The positive performance oftheArtprice100 ©in 2020, although modest, is extremely reassuring. ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Artmarket.com : le vendite all'asta risollevano un'industria artistica e culturale sconvolta dalla pandemia
Artmarket.com : auctions provide buoyancy for arts and culture industry disrupted by pandemic
Artmarket.com : È forse meglio vendere un capolavoro in città minori? Artprice analizza le 5 migliori vendite al di fuori delle capitali del mercato dell'arte
Artprice's archive is the global alternative after the closure to art professionals of Christie's London archivesthierry Ehrmann, President and Founder of Artmarket.com and its Artprice department: "The answer for Art Professionals, Auction Houses, Experts, Galleries, Museums and Collectors is the archives ...
Artmarket.com promuove la trasparenza del mercato dell'arte grazie alle iscrizioni Artprice Adnkronos
Artmarket.com: le vendite all’asta risollevano un’industria artistica e culturale sconvolta dalla pandemiaPARIGI, 18 febbraio 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mentre i musei continuano a cercare delle soluzioni per poter di nuovo accogliere i visitatori (anche in piccoli ...
Artmarket.com: auctions provide buoyancy for arts and culture industry disrupted by pandemicPARIS, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As museums continue seeking solutions to allow them to welcome visitors again (even in small numbers and even if it ...
