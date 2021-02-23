Working from home | a new way of working?

Leggi su leurispes

(Di martedì 23 febbraio 2021) Before 2020was still not widespread in Italy, regulated by a law recently approved (Law 81 of 2017). This is due to a cultural resistance, but also linked to Italy’s backwardness in the field of digitalization. A new way ofAlmost half (49%) of thosedid it remotely since the beginning of the health emergency: 22.8% always or for a long period, 26.2% occasionally/on shift/for a short time. 4.9% of workers say they were alreadyremotely before the pandemic, while 46.1% were not. Eurispes survey: a year of Covid in Italy Analysing the dataa geographical point of view different situations arise: the pandemic has led to...