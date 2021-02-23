WATCH DOGS LEGION: LA MODALITÀ ONLINE SARÀ DISPONIBILE DAL 9 MARZO It Takes Two Gameplay TrailerChi era Luca Attanasio, l’ambasciatore italiano ucciso in CongoSTREET FIGHTER V CELEBRA IL QUINTO ANNIVERSARIORAINBOW SIX SIEGE RIVELA I PRIMI CONTENUTI DI ANNO 6Dati personali a rischio: Avira protegge la vita digitaleScopri I-No il quindicesimo e ultimo personaggio del roster di Guilty ...Atalanta Napoli streaming partita in direttaLa nonna di Avellino cammina per 15 chilometri: Volevo essere ...Una vacca... Gozzini insulta pesantemente Giorgia Meloni

icometrix expands icobrain portfolio with ischemic stroke solution

LEUVEN, Belgium and BOSTON, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- icometrix, world leader in imaging AI ...

zazoom
Commenta
icometrix expands icobrain portfolio with ischemic stroke solution (Di martedì 23 febbraio 2021) LEUVEN, Belgium and BOSTON, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/

icometrix, world leader in imaging AI solutions for people with neurological conditions, announced the addition of icobrain cva, a stroke solution, to the icobrain portfolio. The announcement follows the FDA-clearance and CE-marking of its image processing software for the analysis and communication of the tissue perfusion state on computer tomography (CT) perfusion scans in patients with ischemic stroke. icobrain cva provides physicians with fast, fully automated, and state-of-the-art insights to support treatment decisions in acute ischemic stroke. Since 2018, treatment ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : icometrix expands

icometrix expands icobrain portfolio with ischemic stroke solution

LEUVEN, Belgium and BOSTON, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- icometrix, world leader in imaging AI solutions for people with neurological conditions, ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : icometrix expands
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : icometrix expands icometrix expands icobrain portfolio with