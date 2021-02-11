Anywhere365® and ASC announce strategic partnership to bring compliancy call recording to certified Microsoft Teams Contact Center

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 11 febbraio 2021) ROTTERDAM, Netherlands, NEW YORK, ATLANTA, LONDON, BRUSSELS, and PERTH, Australia, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/and ASC Technologiestheir, the world's first, will extend its Azure based Dialogue Cloud Platform with ASC'scomplianceapp ASCInsights, combining two market leading solutions in one omnichannel dialogue management platform. For regulated industries such as the financial sector, complianceis a mandatory part of customer dialogues. Especially with the accelerating adoption of cloud communications, the ...