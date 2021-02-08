Whatever happened to… Troy Corser

(Di lunedì 8 febbraio 2021) In previous features, we have looked at Karel Abraham and Alex Barros, world championship riders who made brief forays into Superbike. Today, we do the opposite, talking about a Superbike legend with ...

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Whatever happened

Translated by Heather Watsonto: Alex BarrosThis hasbecause of our indifference, past and present . Since I first met you, you have ... because those who end up in such places surely deserve cruelty and vengefulness,the ...