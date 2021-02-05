SVP Worldwide Announces Its New Research and Development Facility Opening in Huskvarna/Jönköping area in Sweden (Di venerdì 5 febbraio 2021) LA VERGNE, Tenn., Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/
The epicenter of sewing R & D for the last 150 years has gained a new state-of-the-art Facility. SVP Worldwide, the world's largest consumer sewing machine company, has announced the Opening of its new Research and Development offices in the Huskvarna/Jönköping area of Sweden. With over 3500 square meters of tech-focused space, the building features a "can't miss" neon-lit SINGER® sewing machine at the entrance of Soldattorpsgatan 3554 74 Jönköping. The Huskvarna region has long been recognized for having created the most advanced sewing and embroidery machines in the world. This Facility will be the central location for the ...
