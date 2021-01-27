CAN YAMAN E DILETTA LEOTTA ... CHI SI AMA SI RIVEDE!The Sims 4 Fenomeni Paranormali Stuff Pack disponibileSmettere di fumare provando il piacere e il gusto dello svapoRed Dead Online: bonus per la creazione di oggettiApex Legends Stagione 8 - Caos - Trailer e aggiornamenti delle mappeAnimal Crossing: New Horizons - Nuovo aggiornamento a tema CarnevaleTikTok: una nuova vulnerabilità permette di accedere a dati sensibili ...Red Bull Campus Clutch: prima competizione esport universitaria di ...KONAMI smentisce i rumor relativi alla chiusuraLa Misericordia di Bagnone potenzia il suo organico ecerca sei ...

GCLSI Successfully Raises CNY2 5 billion $US386 million through Private Placement Share Offering

SUZHOU, China, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GCL System Integration Technology Co. Ltd (GCLSI or the ...

zazoom
Commenta
GCLSI Successfully Raises CNY2.5 billion ($US386 million) through Private Placement Share Offering (Di mercoledì 27 gennaio 2021) SUZHOU, China, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/

GCL System Integration Technology Co. Ltd ("GCLSI " or "the Company")(Shenzhen:002506), a leading photovoltaics(PV) company in China, announced on January 21 that it Successfully raised 2.5 billion yuan ($US386 million) through a Private Placement Offering, which will accelerate the implementation of the Company's "dual-core business(photovoltaic and semiconductor)" strategy. In a report on non-public issuance of Shares disclosed by GCLSI on January 21, it shows the Company issued 773,230,764 A-Shares at a price of 3.25 yuan (50 cents) per Share in a non-public Offering, with a total amount of 2.513 ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : GCLSI Successfully
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : GCLSI Successfully GCLSI Successfully Raises CNY2 billion