GCLSI Successfully Raises CNY2.5 billion ($US386 million) through Private Placement Share Offering (Di mercoledì 27 gennaio 2021) SUZHOU, China, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/
GCL System Integration Technology Co. Ltd ("GCLSI " or "the Company")(Shenzhen:002506), a leading photovoltaics(PV) company in China, announced on January 21 that it Successfully raised 2.5 billion yuan ($US386 million) through a Private Placement Offering, which will accelerate the implementation of the Company's "dual-core business(photovoltaic and semiconductor)" strategy. In a report on non-public issuance of Shares disclosed by GCLSI on January 21, it shows the Company issued 773,230,764 A-Shares at a price of 3.25 yuan (50 cents) per Share in a non-public Offering, with a total amount of 2.513
