EZDRM's Platform Partnership with Huawei's Developer Ecosystem Brings Enhanced Content Protection to Developers (Di martedì 26 gennaio 2021) The well-known Digital Rights Management as a Service solution is available for worldwide integration. SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/
EZDRM, the original DRM-as-a-Service provider for security in video streaming, offers a variety of Content Protection solutions to meet Developer and service provider needs. As a Platform Partner in Huawei's Developer Ecosystem, the EZDRM Universal DRM has now been Enhanced to incorporate Huawei's WisePlay DRM, and is available for Developers to address Content Protection requirements for all major playback systems. "Working with Huawei has been a great experience," said ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
EZDRM, the original DRM-as-a-Service provider for security in video streaming, offers a variety of Content Protection solutions to meet Developer and service provider needs. As a Platform Partner in Huawei's Developer Ecosystem, the EZDRM Universal DRM has now been Enhanced to incorporate Huawei's WisePlay DRM, and is available for Developers to address Content Protection requirements for all major playback systems. "Working with Huawei has been a great experience," said ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
EZDRM PlatformSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : EZDRM Platform