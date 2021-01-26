TikTok: una nuova vulnerabilità permette di accedere a dati sensibili ...Red Bull Campus Clutch: prima competizione esport universitaria di ...KONAMI smentisce i rumor relativi alla chiusuraLa Misericordia di Bagnone potenzia il suo organico ecerca sei ...Sandra Milo disperata in Tv: Soffro tantissimo!Turrican Flashback RecensioneWonder Boy - Asha in Monster World New TrailerINVINCIBLE DI ROBERT KIRKMAN IN ARRIVO IL 26 MARZO SU AMAZON PRIME ...Tsh basso in gravidanza: come comportarsiCaso Tik Tok: le norme non servono ai bambini senza genitori educatori

EZDRM's Platform Partnership with Huawei's Developer Ecosystem Brings Enhanced Content Protection to Developers

The well-known Digital Rights Management as a Service solution is available for worldwide ...

EZDRM's Platform Partnership with Huawei's Developer Ecosystem Brings Enhanced Content Protection to Developers

The well-known Digital Rights Management as a Service solution is available for worldwide integration. SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/

EZDRM, the original DRM-as-a-Service provider for security in video streaming, offers a variety of Content Protection solutions to meet Developer and service provider needs. As a Platform Partner in Huawei's Developer Ecosystem, the EZDRM Universal DRM has now been Enhanced to incorporate Huawei's WisePlay DRM, and is available for Developers to address Content Protection requirements for all major playback systems. "Working with Huawei has been a great experience," said ...
