EZDRM' s Platform Partnership with Huawei' s Developer Ecosystem Brings Enhanced Content Protection to Developers

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 26 gennaio 2021) The well-known Digital Rights Management as a Service solution is available for worldwide integration. SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/, the original DRM-as-a-Service provider for security in video streaming, offers a variety ofsolutions to meetand service provider needs. As aPartner in's, theUniversal DRM has now beento incorporate's WisePlay DRM, and is available fors to addressrequirements for all major playback systems. "Workinghas been a great experience," said ...