America’s foreign policy upgrade
President-elect Joe Biden comes into office with the strongest personal experience and background on ...
America’s foreign policy upgrade (Di lunedì 25 gennaio 2021) President-elect Joe Biden comes into office with the strongest personal experience and background on foreign policy than any other incoming U.S. president in more than a generation – it was two presidents who had served previously as vice presidents, George H.W. Bush and Richard Nixon, who had a strong knowledge and background. This will help the country build back its foreign policy considerably. The pandemic response and economic damage done in the past year will dominate the agenda and take up a lot of the bandwidth of Biden and his top officials. But the Biden administration is coming into office looking to implement a major foreign policy reset across the board. President-elect Biden is assembling a very experienced team to help him implement a new approach on ... Leggi su formiche
