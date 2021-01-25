America’s foreign policy upgrade

Leggi su formiche

(Di lunedì 25 gennaio 2021) President-elect Joe Biden comes into office with the strongest personal experience and background onthan any other incoming U.S. president in more than a generation – it was two presidents who had served previously as vice presidents, George H.W. Bush and Richard Nixon, who had a strong knowledge and background. This will help the country build back itsconsiderably. The pandemic response and economic damage done in the past year will dominate the agenda and take up a lot of the bandwidth of Biden and his top officials. But the Biden administration is coming into office looking to implement a majorreset across the board. President-elect Biden is assembling a very experienced team to help him implement a new approach on ...