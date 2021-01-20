Yeastar Kicks Off 2021 by Introducing Video Conferencing and WebRTC (Di mercoledì 20 gennaio 2021) XIAMEN, China and DALLAS, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Yeastar (www.Yeastar.com), the world's leading provider of SME PBX systems, today released a major update of its P-Series PBX System, Introducing Video Conferencing, Remote Access Service, WebRTC Audio & Video Calling, and more much-anticipated features, to elevate work-from-anywhere communications for SMEs. P-Series PBX System is a "PBX-Plus-More" solution that encapsulates a range of functionalities and services, and this update makes it even more versatile. New capabilities include: Built for SMEs' essential meeting needs, Yeastar's integrated Video Conferencing solution allows face-to-face meetings on the web browser for instant ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Yeastar (www.Yeastar.com), the world's leading provider of SME PBX systems, today released a major update of its P-Series PBX System, Introducing Video Conferencing, Remote Access Service, WebRTC Audio & Video Calling, and more much-anticipated features, to elevate work-from-anywhere communications for SMEs. P-Series PBX System is a "PBX-Plus-More" solution that encapsulates a range of functionalities and services, and this update makes it even more versatile. New capabilities include: Built for SMEs' essential meeting needs, Yeastar's integrated Video Conferencing solution allows face-to-face meetings on the web browser for instant ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Yeastar KicksSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Yeastar Kicks