Matt Damon nel cast di Thor: Love and Thunder sì o no? Cosa sappiamo finora, tra avvistamenti e rumor (Di lunedì 18 gennaio 2021) Matt Damon farà parte del già ricchissimo cast di Thor: Love and Thunder? Le voci si susseguono ora dopo ora. Il punto della situazione tra avvistamenti in Australia e annunci ancora non confermati. Leggi su nospoiler (Di lunedì 18 gennaio 2021)farà parte del già ricchissimodiand? Le voci si susseguono ora dopo ora. Il punto della situazione train Australia e annunci ancora non confermati.

poiintbreak_ : appena realizzato che matt damon aveva fatto anche il finto loki in ragnarok avevo completamente rimosso questa parte si - comingsoonit : Stanno per iniziare le riprese di #ThorLoveAndThunder, ed è appena arrivato in Australia per la quarantena con la s… - Areajugones : Matt Damon se une al reparto de #ThorLoveandThunder - _MinutForMinut : RT @_amantedelcine_: Buongiorno moots?? PERCHÉ NESSUNO STA PARLANDO DI MATT DAMON IN THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER???? - 3cinematographe : Anche #MattDamon nel cast di #ThorLoveandThunder -