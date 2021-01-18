Conte appeals to ' constructors' to save his govt

(Di lunedì 18 gennaio 2021)said Italy "deserves a cohesive government" and called on lawmakers to now help it "turn the ... "That vision is still present today". The premier also said the government would promoted a ...

ROME, JAN 18 - The Italian government crisis triggered by the defection of Matteo Renzi's Italia Viva (IV) party must be resolved by confidence votes in parliament, Premier Giuseppe Conte told the Low ...ROME, JAN 18 - Premier Giuseppe Conte said that his aim was to bring about reform as he addressed the Lower House on Monday after Matteo Renzi's Italia Viva (IV) party triggered a crisis of government ...