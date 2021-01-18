Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War la Stagione 1 continuaACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN festeggia il secondo anniversario con ...GUARDA IL NUOVO ALL-OUT-ACTION TRAILER DI PERSONA 5 STRIKERSMilan : Mario Mandzukic sceglierà la maglia numero 9Hotel Rigopiano : Oggi ricordo delle 29 vittimeRussia : Fermati 68 alleati di NavalnyiPhone 12 Pro Max - Huawei Mate 40 Pro - Google Pixel 5: quale ...Nintendo Switch e Switch Lite sono le console del Natale 2020Di Covid muoiono solo i vecchi: La maestra Sabrina Pattarello ...Emma Marrone e Alessandra Amoroso : Pezzo Di Cuore

Conte appeals to ' constructors' to save his govt

Conte said Italy deserves a cohesive government and called on lawmakers to now help it turn the ... That ...

Conte appeals to 'constructors' to save his govt (Di lunedì 18 gennaio 2021) Conte said Italy "deserves a cohesive government" and called on lawmakers to now help it "turn the ... "That vision is still present today". The premier also said the government would promoted a ...
ROME, JAN 18 - The Italian government crisis triggered by the defection of Matteo Renzi's Italia Viva (IV) party must be resolved by confidence votes in parliament, Premier Giuseppe Conte told the Low ...
ROME, JAN 18 - Premier Giuseppe Conte said that his aim was to bring about reform as he addressed the Lower House on Monday after Matteo Renzi's Italia Viva (IV) party triggered a crisis of government ...
