PT Mowilex to Screen Its Workers with COVID-19 Tests from Abbott (Di mercoledì 13 gennaio 2021) Indonesia's leading paint company is the country's first industrial entity to purchase COVID-19 diagnostic testing kits from Abbott  JAKARTA, Indonesia, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/

Indonesian paint manufacturer PT Mowilex is safeguarding Workers' health by purchasing COVID-19 diagnostic Tests from U.S. health care company Abbott. PT Mowilex will roll out an aggressive testing program to enhance distancing and hygiene protocols it adopted in early March 2020. "We have had several short, voluntary closures of our head office and manufacturing facilities in the last two months and wanted to make sure our employees have access to one of the best rapid testing technologies available on the market," said Syahrudin Rasjid, ...
