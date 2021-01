Premia Partners Launches New Report on Asia Innovative Technology

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 13 gennaio 2021) Newdiscussesmegatrends and offers a playbook to participate in opportunities from disruptive innovations and-enabled productivity growth benefitting through passage of time HONG KONG, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/, a leading Hong Kong-based ETF issuer, today releases its latest whitepaper "Where to find growth: Tailwinds fromMegatrends & Playbook to participate inInnovations and-enabled Productivity Growth". Contrary to developed markets,n ETFs still lack product breadth for secular growth coverage and are constrained by mainstream market capitalization-weighted approaches. This creates a void for investors seeking to benefit from the region's structural ...