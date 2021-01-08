MotoGP: Japan in a state of emergency, repercussions for the Sepang test? (Di venerdì 8 gennaio 2021) The news arriving from Japan could have a direct bearing on the MotoGP pre-season, set to begin in a month's time. As of now, Dorna has everything in place in accordance with requests from the ... Leggi su motosprint.corrieredellosport
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : MotoGP JapanCancellato il Motul Grand Prix of Japan MotoGP Italy
MotoGP JapanSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : MotoGP Japan