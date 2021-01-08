Covid-19, Bollettino oggi 08/01 : 17.533 nuovi casi e 620 vittimeAddio a Solange, l'ultimo messaggio del sensitivo Paolo BucinelliCovid-19,nel mondo oltre 88 Mln di contagi : Riaprono le ScuoleSandra Milo : Su Instagram gli uomini mi mandano foto porno. Roba da ...Vaccini anti-Sars-Cov-2: una straordinaria opportunità di prevenzione ...Gioco d'azzardo in rete: come scegliere la piattaforma giusta?THE GREAT ESCAPISTS : AMAZON PRIME VIDEO SVELA LA NUOVA SERIE CON ...Scuola, a rischio abbandono 34.000 ragazzi : Si riapre il 7 gennaioASCOLTI TV DOMENICA 3 GENNAIO : PROSEGUE IL SUCCESSO DI MARA VENIER Covid-19, il governo: Nuove restrizioni in tutta Italia

MotoGP | Japan in a state of emergency | repercussions for the Sepang test?

The news arriving from Japan could have a direct bearing on the MotoGP pre-season, set to begin in a ...

MotoGP: Japan in a state of emergency, repercussions for the Sepang test? (Di venerdì 8 gennaio 2021) The news arriving from Japan could have a direct bearing on the MotoGP pre-season, set to begin in a month's time. As of now, Dorna has everything in place in accordance with requests from the ...
