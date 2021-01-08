Haters target man, 103, after he gets COVID jab (Di venerdì 8 gennaio 2021) The former butcher from Pontassieve, one of the few Italians to make it back to Italy after being deported to Nazi concentration camps, told local daily La Nazione that he had had many vaccinations ... Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno
FLORENCE, JAN 8 - A 103-year-old Tuscan man who became the oldest person in the central Italian region to get the COVID jab has become the target of Web haters who say it was "useless" to vaccinate so ...
