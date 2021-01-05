ASCOLTI TV DOMENICA 3 GENNAIO : PROSEGUE IL SUCCESSO DI MARA VENIER Covid-19, il governo: Nuove restrizioni in tutta ItaliaTiscali mail non funziona : interruzioni ultime 24 oreL'intrattenimento corre online: come sono cambiate le nostre ...Matteo Renzi : Il premier vuole conta? Accetto sfidaIn Afghanistan più di 300.000 bambini rischiano di ammalarsi o ...Capodanno 2020: Cosa fareAuto Elettrica: Volkswagen svela un prototipo del suo R2-D2 per ...WhatsApp potrebbe non funzionare più sul tuo smartphone dal 1° ...AirPods Max: hanno problemi di condensa

Surge Copper Appoints Leif Nilsson as Chief Executive Officer

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Surge Copper Corp. (TSXV: SURG) (Surge or the ...

 Surge Copper Corp. (TSXV: SURG) ("Surge" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Leif Nilsson as Chief Executive Officer of Surge. Dr. Shane Ebert will continue as President and VP Exploration of the Company. Mr. Nilsson has dedicated the last 15 years to a career in mining advisory and investment banking for various Canadian and international firms, most recently serving as Senior Vice President at an Australian multinational investment bank with a market leading mining advisory practice. He has advised on many high-profile M&A and Canadian capital markets transactions and has built a reputation for excellence and integrity.  Mr. ...
