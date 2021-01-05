Surge Copper Appoints Leif Nilsson as Chief Executive Officer (Di martedì 5 gennaio 2021) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Surge Copper Corp. (TSXV: SURG) ("Surge" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Leif Nilsson as Chief Executive Officer of Surge. Dr. Shane Ebert will continue as President and VP Exploration of the Company. Mr. Nilsson has dedicated the last 15 years to a career in mining advisory and investment banking for various Canadian and international firms, most recently serving as Senior Vice President at an Australian multinational investment bank with a market leading mining advisory practice. He has advised on many high-profile M&A and Canadian capital markets transactions and has built a reputation for excellence and integrity. Mr. ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Surge Copper Corp. (TSXV: SURG) ("Surge" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Leif Nilsson as Chief Executive Officer of Surge. Dr. Shane Ebert will continue as President and VP Exploration of the Company. Mr. Nilsson has dedicated the last 15 years to a career in mining advisory and investment banking for various Canadian and international firms, most recently serving as Senior Vice President at an Australian multinational investment bank with a market leading mining advisory practice. He has advised on many high-profile M&A and Canadian capital markets transactions and has built a reputation for excellence and integrity. Mr. ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Surge CopperLavoro, occupazione, futuro. Tra vecchie e nuove convinzioni ripartiamo dal reddito di inclusione Padova News
Surge CopperSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Surge Copper