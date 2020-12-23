Irish Technology deployed in South Africa as part of International Music Events re-opening (Di mercoledì 23 dicembre 2020) DUBLIN, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/
Irish-based Health Passport Europe has partnered with Big Concerts and The Entertainment Group to safely re-open the Events industry in South Africa, using latest developments in rapid COVID-19 testing and the secure Health Passport Europe mobile Technology. The live event RECHARGE 2020 took place on December 21st in Cape Town, South Africa, at the Grand Café & Beach venue, with multiple live acts and DJs. The event passed off safely to represent an important stepping-stone towards a wider reopening of live Events in 2021. The platform, which efficiently supports COVID-19 vaccinations and testing, is set to be deployed at Events in Italy and ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
