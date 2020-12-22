Autocertificazione Natale Scarica ModelloLa Grande congiunzione tra Giove e Saturno, la prima in 800 anniElliot Page primo selfie dal cambio di genereMidnight in the Universe: George Clooney torna con un film di ...Ariana Grande si è fidanzata con Dalton GomezAirbus A380 HiFly Disegna Un Cuore Sopra L'Oceano Per L'Ultimo VoloBergamo, Eliana Mascheretti uccide a martellate il cugino Giuliano ...BREXIT: DAL 1 ° GENNAIO SARÀ VIETATO PORTARE ALCUNI ALIMENTI DAL ...Il Cavaliere Oscuro Film In Tv Stasera Italia 1Pinocchio Stasera In TV Su Rete 4

Volvo Cars imagines the future of autonomous drive by tapping into origins of human communication

GOTHENBURG,  Sweden, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Volvo Cars has established itself as one of the ...

GOTHENBURG,  Sweden, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/

Volvo Cars has established itself as one of the leaders in autonomous drive development, following its announcement earlier this year that its next generation of Cars will be available as hardware ready for the technology from production start. At the same time, the company is also looking further into the future, considering how autonomous Cars will communicate with other road users in a driverless world. This research looks beyond current Highway Pilot plans, which aims to have Cars drive safely on their own on chosen areas of highway that Volvo has verified as safe. To design this future, however, ...
