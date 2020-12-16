CHOC A LIVORNO, COSPARGE UN CANE DI BENZINA PER DARGLI FUOCOMILESTONE PUBBLICA OGGI MXGP 2020WB Games I Wonder Woman Armatura Dorata disponibile per mobile ...GTA Online: The Cayo Perico Heist è ora disponibileDIRT 5 : AGGIUNTO IL SUPPORTO AL VOLANTECome sbloccare iPhone con Face ID quando indossi la mascherinaUn successo la vendita delle Stelle di Natale A.I.L. di Massa ...La frase di Roberto Burioni che fa infuriare tutti : Meglio il ...LG ANNUNCIA IL ROBOT CON LUCE A RAGGI UV CON AZIONE DISINFETTANTEOliboli7 è il primo campione d’Europa: ipotecata la partecipazione ...

Cashfree introduces ' Global Payouts' for International Businesses to Remit Payments Directly to Bank Accounts in India

Allows International Businesses to pay their sellers, service providers or freelancers in India

Cashfree introduces 'Global Payouts' for International Businesses to Remit Payments Directly to Bank Accounts in India - Allows International Businesses to pay their sellers, service providers or freelancers in India Directly in their local Indian Bank account - International Businesses can send money in their preferred currency including USD, EUR, GBP, JPY - While traditional cross border methods including wire transfer and wallet Payments take two to three days for funds transfer, Cashfree allows for instant 24x7 funds transfer BANGALORE, India, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/

Payments and Banking technology company, Cashfree, has launched the company's Global Payouts solution for instant cross border Payments that ...
