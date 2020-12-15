A new digital alliance between Europe and Usa | the claims on Formiche Video

Leggi su formiche

(Di martedì 15 dicembre 2020) A newand Usa, theonWith theServices Act and theMarkets Act, thean Commission is getting ready to regulate the tech companies that operate in the EU The objective of this package of laws is to protect social media users and favour more competitioncompanies that offer the same online service In particular, these laws aim to regulate American tech behemoths such as Google, Facebook and Twitter. In case of non-compliance, sanctions can reach 6% of the company’s yearly revenue The new EU laws, presented by Commissioners Thierry Breton and Margrethe Vestager, are part of the EU’s plan to reach a “strategic autonomy” from China and the ...