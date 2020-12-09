Novaliq Announces First Patient Randomized in the Phase 3 trial ESSENCE-2 of CyclASol® Topical Ophthalmic Solution for the Treatment of Dry Eye Disease (Di mercoledì 9 dicembre 2020) - ESSENCE-2 is the second registration trial to complete the clinical development of CyclASol® as agreed with U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) - Designed to replicate efficacy demonstrated in previous Phase 2/3 ESSENCE-1 trial - Topline data expected in 2nd half 2021 HEIDELBERG, Germany, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/
