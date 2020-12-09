Dove vedere in TV e in streaming Inter-Shakhtar, Ajax-Atalanta non va ...THE MUSIC LOCKER: il Night Club underground apre a breve a Los Santos ...La frase razzista del quarto uomo di PSG-Istanbul BasaksehirDroga a Roma : coinvolti fratelli Bianchi, omicidio di WillyGWENT si aggiorna con la nuova espansione Way of the WitcherElisabetta Gregoraci dopo il GF Vip : ecco cosa ha trovato al suo ...Cyberpunk 2077 trailer di lancioProsegue il maltempo sulla penisola : a Roma preoccupa livello TevereVenezia è sott'acqua, il Mose non è attivoVikings: Il video trailer dell'ultimo capitolo della serie

Novaliq Announces First Patient Randomized in the Phase 3 trial ESSENCE-2 of CyclASol® Topical Ophthalmic Solution for the Treatment of Dry Eye Disease

- ESSENCE-2 is the second registration trial to complete the clinical development of CyclASol® as ...

Novaliq Announces First Patient Randomized in the Phase 3 trial ESSENCE-2 of CyclASol® Topical Ophthalmic Solution for the Treatment of Dry Eye Disease (Di mercoledì 9 dicembre 2020) - ESSENCE-2 is the second registration trial to complete the clinical development of CyclASol® as agreed with U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) - Designed to replicate efficacy demonstrated in previous Phase 2/3 ESSENCE-1 trial - Topline data expected in 2nd half 2021 HEIDELBERG, Germany, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/

Novaliq, a pharmaceutical company focusing on First- and best-in-class ocular therapeutics based on the unique EyeSol® water-free technology, today announced that it has initiated the randomization of Patients in its Phase 3 clinical trial ESSENCE-2 that is designed to replicate efficacy results of the previous Phase 2/3 ESSENCE-1 ...
