Lucerne Capital Objects To Formal Offer From Next Private To Acquire Altice Europe

Believes Structure of the Offer is Unlawful under Dutch Law and Violates the Rights of Minority ...

Believes Structure of the Offer is Unlawful under Dutch Law and Violates the Rights of Minority Shareholders Questions the Validity of the Fairness Opinion Provided to the Altice Europe Board of Directors by LionTree Advisors LLC Outlines Egregious Corporate Governance Incidents Resulting in Massive Wealth Transfers From Altice Europe to Patrick Drahi GREENWICH, Conn. and AMSTERDAM, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/

Lucerne Capital Management ("Lucerne"), a registered investment adviser managing funds that own approximately EUR 94 million of shares of Altice Europe N.V. (ATC.AS) ("Altice Europe" or the "Company"), announced today that it has delivered a letter to the ...
