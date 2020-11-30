Lucerne Capital Objects To Formal Offer From Next Private To Acquire Altice Europe

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 30 novembre 2020) Believes Structure of theis Unlawful under Dutch Law and Violates the Rights of Minority Shareholders Questions the Validity of the Fairness Opinion Provided to theBoard of Directors by LionTree Advisors LLC Outlines Egregious Corporate Governance Incidents Resulting in Massive Wealth Transfersto Patrick Drahi GREENWICH, Conn. and AMSTERDAM, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/Management (""), a registered investment adviser managing funds that own approximately EUR 94 million of shares ofN.V. (ATC.AS) ("" or the "Company"), announced today that it has delivered a letter to the ...