L'Oréal signs license agreement with Dutch biotech Micreos, world leader in targeted bacterial biotechnology (Di giovedì 29 ottobre 2020) CLICHY, France and THE HAGUE, Netherlands, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/
L'Oréal and Micreos announced today the signature of a license agreement to join their expertise in biotechnology and the skin microbiome, the community of bacteria and microorganisms that live on the skin. Under the terms of the agreement, Micreos will give L'Oréal access to its endolysin, a type of active protein in the cosmetic field. with this technology, it is possible for the first time to target only unwanted bacteria in the skin flora - responsible for many skin problems - while sparing the good ones. For 15 years, L'Oréal's Research & Innovation has been cooperating with scientific institutions and conducting clinical studies to ... Leggi su iltempo
L'Oréal and Micreos announced today the signature of a license agreement to join their expertise in biotechnology and the skin microbiome, the community of bacteria and microorganisms that live on the skin. Under the terms of the agreement, Micreos will give L'Oréal access to its endolysin, a type of active protein in the cosmetic field. with this technology, it is possible for the first time to target only unwanted bacteria in the skin flora - responsible for many skin problems - while sparing the good ones. For 15 years, L'Oréal's Research & Innovation has been cooperating with scientific institutions and conducting clinical studies to ... Leggi su iltempo
giroditalia : ??Stage 17: 5 stars of difficulty, we climb up to Madonna di Campiglio. There is a Maglia Rosa to defend or to con… - coloradoshield : @AnarchoThrash @COclasswarrior Confetti or glitter? ?? - Benedetta_Cip : RT @boker_or: ?? Or, luce «Sia la luce e la luce fu» Gen 1,3 Non è la luce del sole, che sarà creato il terzo giorno, ma è la luce della v… - maxwelltheledi : @shaun_dlanjwa @Julius_S_Malema @MbuyiseniNdlozi @EFFSouthAfrica Kanti inispani or anisfuni ispani? - YahwisBitch : @mauvechilli Row ?? or owan ,,,,KSKSJDJSN -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Oréal signsTrick or Tricks: i prodotti e il concorso per un Halloween a tinte nerazzurre Inter Official Site Giappone, commercio al palo ma recupera sentiment consumatori
(Teleborsa) - Consumi ancora giù in Giappone a settembre, ma il recupero della fiducia dei consumatori alimenta la speranza di un recupero del commercio ad ottobre. E' quanto emerge da alcuni dati pub ...
The World's Best Cities in 2021 Revealed
Resonance Consultancy has just released the latest edition of the most comprehensive city ranking on the planet. NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Resonance Consultancy today announced the world ...
Oréal signsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Oréal signs