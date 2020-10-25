Italy: violent anti-lockdown protests channel wider social distress (Di domenica 25 ottobre 2020) A sense of déjà vu is pervading Italy, as the infection rate spins out of control and the government announces tighter restrictions to limit the spread of the virus. But this time around, some protests have turned violent – even as prime minister Giuseppe Conte has ruled out another lockdown. It began on Friday in Naples, where regional governor Vincenzo De Luca had publicly announced that he would impose a second lockdown – and had asked the central government to do the same at the national level. A nationwide curfew at 11 PM had just been imposed. Hundreds of people quickly convened online and threw together a protest march. Most participants were on the young side, most were wearing face coverings. Then, conflict erupted between some protesters and the police, with some ... Leggi su formiche
