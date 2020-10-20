Luis Angel Salazar : muore in Messico il wrestler Principe AereoQuanto è importante un codice di condotta nella progettazione di slot ...DIRT 5: nuovo gameplay su Xbox Series XOPPO espande il suo ecosistema IoTWiko anticipa il Black Friday con super scontiLewis Hamilton scelto come brand ambassador di LG signatureArriva la Mi Wireless Charging da 80WDiretta Giuseppe Conte 18 ottobre 2020: Streaming e novità del nuovo ...Covid-19, si va verso un nuovo Dpcm: ecco le ipotesiMinistro Azzolina : più di 80.000 euro di aumento di stipendio in 3 ...

JBS will use blockchain technology to enhance conservation of the Amazon

The blockchain platform will guarantee the security and confidentiality of the cattle producers' data; ...

JBS will use blockchain technology to enhance conservation of the Amazon (Di martedì 20 ottobre 2020) The blockchain platform will guarantee the security and confidentiality of the cattle producers' data; The investment fund created by the company will promote the socioeconomic development and conservation of the Biome SÃO PAULO, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/

 With the aim of increasingly sustainable production, JBS is announcing the Together For the Amazon program, a set of initiatives that seeks to enhance conservation and development of the Amazon Biome, engaging the industry and proposing actions that go beyond its value chain. The program encompasses climate change, which was allocated priority within the JBS global sustainability targets presented in 2019. The fundamental pillars of the Together for the Amazon program ...
