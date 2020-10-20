Luis Angel Salazar : muore in Messico il wrestler Principe AereoQuanto è importante un codice di condotta nella progettazione di slot ...DIRT 5: nuovo gameplay su Xbox Series XOPPO espande il suo ecosistema IoTWiko anticipa il Black Friday con super scontiLewis Hamilton scelto come brand ambassador di LG signatureArriva la Mi Wireless Charging da 80WDiretta Giuseppe Conte 18 ottobre 2020: Streaming e novità del nuovo ...Covid-19, si va verso un nuovo Dpcm: ecco le ipotesiMinistro Azzolina : più di 80.000 euro di aumento di stipendio in 3 ...

Coronavirus | EU interoperability gateway goes live | first contact tracing and warning apps linked to the system

After a successful   pilot phase , the system goes live today with the first wave of national apps ...

Coronavirus: EU interoperability gateway goes live, first contact tracing and warning apps linked to the system (Di martedì 20 ottobre 2020) After a successful   pilot phase , the system goes live today with the first wave of national apps ... be it in their home country or abroad.
App anti-Covid, da oggi Immuni interagisce con Germania e Irlanda nel sistema di interoperabilità europeo  EuNews
App anti-Covid, da oggi Immuni interagisce con Germania e Irlanda nel sistema di interoperabilità europeo
Bruxelles – Il virus non si ferma ai confini nazionali. È con questo messaggio che la Commissione Europea ha dato il via all’ ...
