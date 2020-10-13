Windows 10 20H2: disponibile la build 19042.572 (Di martedì 13 ottobre 2020) È da pochissimo disponibile al download la build 19042.572 di Windows 10 20H2 per gli utenti Insider che hanno scelto il canale Beta o Release Preview! Changelog We fixed an issue with a possible elevation of privilege in win32k. We fixed an issue with the Group Policy service that might recursively delete critical files in alphabetic order from %systemroot%\systm32. This issue occurs when a policy has been configured to delete cached profiles. These file deletions might cause stop error “0x5A (CRITICAL SERVICE FAILED)” boot failures. We fixed an issue with creating null ports using the user interface. Security updates to Windows App Platform and Frameworks, Microsoft Graphics Component, Windows Media, Windows Fundamentals, ... Leggi su windowsinsiders
Microsoft rilascia le ISO di Windows 10 build 20231: tutti i dettagli
I più curiosi possono installare, da zero, la nuovissima versione di Windows 10 build 20231 appartenente al canale Dev. Ecco dove scaricarla, e le novità ...
